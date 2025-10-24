Ground stop issued for all Alaska Airlines flights due to ‘IT issue’

Alaska Airlines has issued a full ground stop for all flights due to an IT issue.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
"Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you’re scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport," a post on X from the airline states.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Victory for our community;’ Deputies seize $110K Porsche, motorcycle during investigation
- Ohio deputy facing charge connected with K-9’s death
- School district cancels Ohio high school football game over safety concerns
The ground stop affects Alaska Airlines flights at all airports nationwide.
We will continue to follow this story.
Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport.— Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) October 23, 2025
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group