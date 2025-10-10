Ground stop lifted at Atlanta airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Nate Hovee/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

ATLANTA — UPDATE:

The ground stop has been lifted, according to our sister station WSB-TV.

INITIAL REPORT:

A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic System Control Center reported Friday.

The FAA Tower has been evacuated due to reports of a smell of gas, a spokesperson for the airport told our sister station at WSB-TV.

The FAA page also said there was a fire, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The airport is currently at a ground stop.

Currently, it does not appear that flights to Atlanta from Dayton International Airport are impacted.

We will continue to follow this story.

