Ground stop lifted at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — UPDATE:
The ground stop has been lifted, according to our sister station WSB-TV.
INITIAL REPORT:
A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic System Control Center reported Friday.
The FAA Tower has been evacuated due to reports of a smell of gas, a spokesperson for the airport told our sister station at WSB-TV.
The FAA page also said there was a fire, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
The airport is currently at a ground stop.
Currently, it does not appear that flights to Atlanta from Dayton International Airport are impacted.
We will continue to follow this story.
