Growing trend of gas stations popping up around the Miami Valley

Sheetz has opened its 11th store in the Dayton-metro area at the intersection of Needmore Road and Brandt Pike, as several other gas station chains plan to expand in the Miami Valley.

The new Sheetz location is part of a growing trend of gas stations entering the area, with Quick Trip set to open later this year on Wagner Ford Road and Buc-ee’s making progress in Huber Heights with an expected opening in April next year.

“Everywhere you go, there’s a gas station,” said Luke Keilbaso, a resident of Riverside. “It brings in more jobs for the area, so the more the merrier.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Mabel Sylvain of Huber Heights expressed concern, saying, “It’s too much cluster right now, but I’m just one person.

”In 2024, News Center 7 talked to then-Vice Mayor Don Webb of Huber Heights, who commented, “Ordinarily, I would say you can get a market saturation at some point. Obviously, here in Huber Heights, we’re not there yet, because each one of these different brands that you’ve mentioned brings something very unique to the community.”

Wawa is also working on its first Miami Valley location in Huber Heights. News Center 7 observed construction crews still at work, indicating progress, but no confirmed opening date.

The grand opening celebrations for the new Sheetz store are set for tomorrow, with regular gas priced at $2.49 to attract customers.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group