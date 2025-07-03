Guardians pitcher on paid leave amid MLB investigation

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will be without one of their starting pitchers for now due to an ongoing Major League Baseball investigation.

The team announced Thursday that 26-year-old pitcher Luis Ortiz has been placed on paid leave.

The Guardians released the following statement on the development:

“The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation.

The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process."

—  Cleveland Guardians

Ortiz was scheduled to start for the Guardians tonight against the Chicago Cubs, CBS Sports reported.

The Guardians acquired Ortiz in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in December.

In 16 games, Ortiz has a 4-9 record and a 4.36 ERA this season. He’s recorded 96 strikeouts.

