Gun found in diaper bag at Ohio day care

GAHANNA, Ohio — A gun was recently found in a diaper bag at an Ohio day care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The discovery was made in the infant room of Kiwi’s Clubhouse in Gahanna on July 25, according to our news partners WBNS in Columbus.

The Gahanna Division of Police said that after staff found the gun, one worker secured it and returned it to the owner.

The administration of the day care filed a report hours after it happened. Police told WBNS they did not know if the gun was loaded.

TRENDING STORIES:

Parents reportedly didn’t find out about the incident until five days later when the day care’s owner sent an email saying two employees had unexpectedly resigned following an incident involving a “concerning item” found in a diaper bag.

WBNS reported that the email went on to say, “at no point were children or staff in danger.”

Parents pressed for more details and eventually learned the “concerning item” was a gun.

Some parents shared their frustration about how the matter was handled with WBNS.

“It’s a huge slap in the face to find out five days after the incident that my children were in a potentially dangerous situation,” one mother said.

Josh Weiss, a spokesperson for Kiwi’s Clubhouse, defended the day care’s handling of the situation in a statement sent to WBNS:

“We would like to thank our talented Kiwi’s Clubhouse staff, who acted swiftly when they discovered a firearm in a diaper bag in our infant room. Our staff followed all safety protocols and reporting protocols. At no time were the children or our staff in danger. We also filed a non-criminal incident report with the Gahanna Police, who confirmed no laws were broken by the parents and that our staff handled the situation properly.”

Weiss went on to say that the day care’s safety measures “proved effective, ensuring everyone’s safety throughout the incident.”

Police told WBNS that they do not believe there is an ongoing safety concern at the day care.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group