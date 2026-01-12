Gun found on student at Ohio elementary school

FILE PHOTO: Police in Dallas were investigating a beheading at a motel.

CLEVELAND — A gun was found on a student at an elementary school in Ohio on Monday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened at Riverside School, in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), on Montrose Avenue.

Students from pre-K to eighth grade attend this school.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school’s principal, Heather Kama-Starr, told WOIO-19 that a staff member found the weapon as the student was heading into the building.

The gun was confiscated at that time.

Kama-Starr said they are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

No one was injured in this incident, according to our CBS affiliate.

“As the building principal, it is my responsibility to ensure that our scholars are provided with a safe place that is conducive to learning and that their social-emotional learning is protected and uninterrupted,” Kama-Starr wrote in a letter to parents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group