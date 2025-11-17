Guns, narcotics seized during traffic stop in Montgomery County

UNION — Police seized two guns and narcotics during a traffic stop in Montgomery County last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 14, officers with the Union Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Main Street for a routine violation, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

As officers initiated the stop, the driver attempted to discard a firearm and narcotics from the moving vehicle.

Officers were able to safely stop the truck and take the driver, who they discovered was a convicted felon, into custody after a brief struggle.

A search of the vehicle and the driver led to the recovery of an additional gun on his person and more narcotics inside the vehicle.

“Because of this officer’s alertness, quick action, and professionalism, two firearms and a significant amount of narcotics are now off the streets,” the department said in the post. “Our midnight shift continues to work tirelessly to keep our community safe while you are sleeping—great job to everyone involved."

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group