Guy Fieri to hold bottle signing event in Ohio

Guy Fieri Guy Fieri (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A popular celebrity chef is coming to Ohio next week.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will make an appearance at Jungle Jim’s in Cincinnati on Monday, according to a social media post.

Fieri will promote the “Santo Spirits” tequila brand that he co-founded with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar.

Jungle Jim’s International said on its Facebook page that he will sign bottles on May 5 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Hey, Flavortown Fans!” the store said. “Get a bottle signed by the superstar Chef and award-winning host while supplies last!”

The store added that outside merchandise will not be signed and that “signed bottles are first come, first served.”

