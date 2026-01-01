Gym owner sees uptick in new members each New Year; Speaks on keeping resolutions

Every year, gyms experience an increase in memberships around the New Year, often due to people making resolutions.

GREENE COUNTY — Every year, gyms experience an increase in memberships around the New Year, often due to people making resolutions.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, John Harden is the manager at 24/7 Gym and Fitness in Beavercreek.

He told News Center 7 that he expected lots of new memberships on Thursday.

“Yeah, it’s every single year. It’s like clockwork and predictable,” Harden said.

By noon, he already had 10 new members.

Since 2017, Harden has helped hundreds of people develop attainable gum expectations and schedules.

“If you’re miserable, you’re not going to keep up forever. I tell my clients, if they’re miserable, they’re doing it wrong,” Harden said.

The gym staff works to keep spaces clean and inviting for its members.

Harden said that the environment can help keep a gym habit going.

“(We’re) concerned about the quality of the equipment, we’re concerned about how crowded the gym is. We take steps to protect the environment and make sure this is a place people enjoy coming.”

