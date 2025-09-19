Halloween Haunt starts this weekend at Kings Island

MASON — Frights, food, and fun will take over Kings Island as Halloween Haunt starts this weekend.
Kings Island wrote on its website that visitors can expect “terrifying haunted mazes, sinister scare zones, exhilarating live shows, and specialty food & drink.”
As previously reported by News Center 7, they will feature a new attraction, The Conjuring: Beyond Fear.
Halloween Haunt introduces the Order of the Dragon maze, where guests face the Vampire King known as ‘The Dragon’ in the Action Zone section of the park.
A Haunted Attractions Pass is required for access to haunted mazes.
The Conjuring: Beyond Fear also requires an additional charge.
Tricks and Treats offers family-friendly activities during the day, including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, mask creation, and a kids’ costume contest.
Kings Island is closed on Saturday due to a private event, but it will be open for Halloween Haunt, its website says.
Halloween Haunt starts tonight and lasts until Nov. 2.
