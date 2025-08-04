‘Harry Potter’ star spotted at Ohio amusement park

SANDUSKY — There was recently a celebrity sighting at an Ohio amusement park.
Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, was seen at Cedar Point last Tuesday.
A parkgoer, Jason VanHeirseele, shared a selfie with the actor in a public Facebook group.
VanHeirseele said he and his 7-year-old child were riding the yellow bus at Camp Snoopy in the park alongside Radcliffe, his partner, and their child.
“He was very gracious and allowed for a photo as long as I snapped it quickly,” VanHeirseele wrote in the post.
He closed out his post saying Radcliffe was a “nice dude.”
The post has been liked over 51,000 times at the time of this report.
