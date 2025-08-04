‘Harry Potter’ star spotted at Ohio amusement park

Cedar Point set to announce new attraction next month

SANDUSKY — There was recently a celebrity sighting at an Ohio amusement park.

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, was seen at Cedar Point last Tuesday.

A parkgoer, Jason VanHeirseele, shared a selfie with the actor in a public Facebook group.

VanHeirseele said he and his 7-year-old child were riding the yellow bus at Camp Snoopy in the park alongside Radcliffe, his partner, and their child.

“He was very gracious and allowed for a photo as long as I snapped it quickly,” VanHeirseele wrote in the post.

He closed out his post saying Radcliffe was a “nice dude.”

The post has been liked over 51,000 times at the time of this report.

