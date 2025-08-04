‘Harry Potter’ star spotted at Ohio amusement park

Cedar Point set to announce new attraction next month AP PHOTO (John Seewer)
By WHIO Staff

SANDUSKY — There was recently a celebrity sighting at an Ohio amusement park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, was seen at Cedar Point last Tuesday.

A parkgoer, Jason VanHeirseele, shared a selfie with the actor in a public Facebook group.

TRENDING STORIES:

VanHeirseele said he and his 7-year-old child were riding the yellow bus at Camp Snoopy in the park alongside Radcliffe, his partner, and their child.

“He was very gracious and allowed for a photo as long as I snapped it quickly,” VanHeirseele wrote in the post.

He closed out his post saying Radcliffe was a “nice dude.”

The post has been liked over 51,000 times at the time of this report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!