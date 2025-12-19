Harsh Miami Valley winter has led to increase in heating assistance

As winter approaches, preparing your home for cooler weather is the first step in saving money.

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is experiencing an urgent need for utility assistance as this winter has proven particularly harsh, with increased demand for help from local residents. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18, 25.6% of calls to 2-1-1 in the area were for utility support, representing a significant 59% increase.

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, under the leadership of Erin Jeffries, its President and CEO, has noted a rise in the number of applications for utility assistance as temperatures drop. Jeffries stated, “We do see an increase in applications when it gets really cold out. And so we’re seeing that right now.”

This uptick in requests for help highlights the challenges many residents face in keeping their homes warm during the extreme cold.

The CAP utility assistance program aims to provide critical support to those struggling with their bills during this difficult season.

“We have a lot of folks who are coming in to apply, calling to apply, submitting their applications online. Our volume has definitely increased,” said Jeffries.

CAP operates a winter crisis program tailored to assist those facing disconnection from their utility services.

Jeffries emphasized the program’s importance, noting, “We want folks to know that if they have received a disconnect notice, if they’re having a hard time paying their bill, if they’re already disconnected, we want them to apply for the winter crisis program so that we can give assistance.”

Moreover, the partnership offers weatherization services, which can aid families by reducing energy costs by as much as 30%. Jeffries pointed out, “Sometimes you might need a new HVAC unit, sometimes you might need insulation in your attic. Sometimes you might need your windows caulked or replaced.”

The overarching goal of the CAP, as Jeffries articulates, is not only to provide immediate relief but also to promote long-term self-sufficiency.

“We want people to know that it’s not a handout, it’s a hand up. We want to help people out of the circumstances that they’re in right now and put them on a course so that they can become self-sufficient,” she added.

