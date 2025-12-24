Have you seen her? 16-year-old reported missing

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Erica Walton, a 16-year-old Black female, has been missing since Oct. 9, 2025. Authorities are concerned for her well-being and are seeking public assistance in locating her.

Law enforcement officials describe Walton as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she may be in or around the Salem Avenue area in Harrison Township and may be residing in abandoned properties.

Anyone who has seen Walton or has information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

