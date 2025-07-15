Have you seen her? Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl from Beavercreek

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

15-year-old Joanna Edwards left her home sometime between 9:30 p.m. on July 13 and 5:30 p.m. on July 14.

Edwards does not have her phone with her, and it is unknown what she was last wearing, according to police.

She has family in Indiana and may have a boyfriend who lives out of state.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact your local police department or the Beavercreek Police Department at 937-426-1225.

