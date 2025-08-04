Have you seen her? Police looking for missing Ohio woman

CINCINNATI — Have you seen her?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a missing Cincinnati woman by the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center.

Police are looking for 66-year-old Janet Teresa Benton, who left her home on foot and has not returned.

Benton was last seen on Sunday at 10 a.m. on Seton Ave in Cincinnati.

She is a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 04′ 11″ tall and weighs 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, pants, and shoes.

Benton suffers from dementia, and Law Enforcement is concerned for her safety.

If you see her call or dial 911 or contact the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center directly at 513-263-8121.

