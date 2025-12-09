Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Beavercreek woman

BEAVERCREEK — Have you seen her?

The Beavercreek Police Department issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a local woman who drove away from her home and has not returned.

Police say that 62-year-old Angela McCleskey drove away from her home on Park Overlook Drive in Beavercreek around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8, and has not returned.

She suffers from a brain disorder, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

McCleskey is a black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Traverse with Ohio Plate number 989ZXJ.

If you see McCleskey or the vehicle involved, call 911 or contact the Beavercreek Police Department at 937-426-1225.

