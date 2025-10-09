Have you seen her? Dayton PD looking for missing 18-year-old girl

Lilli Rose Hartley-Harris Contributed Photo/Dayton Police
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lilli Rose Hartley-Harris, an 18-year-old who was last seen on October 8, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

Lilli Rose Hartley-Harris, who also goes by the name Toria Denise Smith, was last seen in the 4400 block of Hoover Avenue at approximately 2:55 p.m. She was wearing a black hoodie at the time of her disappearance.

Lilli functions at the developmental level of a young child, which may make her particularly vulnerable.

The Dayton Police Department urges anyone with information about Lilli’s whereabouts to contact them at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

