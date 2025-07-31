Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man wanted on drug possession charges

Charles Roberds (Montgomery County Sheriff's O)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen him?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on drug possession charges, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Charles Robers is wanted for a third-degree felony offense of aggravated possession of drugs.

The charge means he possessed a bulk amount of drugs, but less than 5 times the bulk, according to the post.

If you have information about his wherabouts, call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or submit a tip anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!