Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man wanted on drug possession charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen him?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on drug possession charges, according to a social media post.

Charles Robers is wanted for a third-degree felony offense of aggravated possession of drugs.

The charge means he possessed a bulk amount of drugs, but less than 5 times the bulk, according to the post.

If you have information about his wherabouts, call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or submit a tip anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

