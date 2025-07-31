Have you seen him? Deputies looking for man wanted on drug possession charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Have you seen him?
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on drug possession charges, according to a social media post.
Charles Robers is wanted for a third-degree felony offense of aggravated possession of drugs.
The charge means he possessed a bulk amount of drugs, but less than 5 times the bulk, according to the post.
If you have information about his wherabouts, call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or submit a tip anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.
