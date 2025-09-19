Have you seen him? Police looking for 57-year-old missing Kettering man

Have you seen him? Police looking for 57-year-old missing Kettering man (Kettering Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Have you seen him?

The Kettering Police Department is looking for a missing 57-year-old man who they say is endangered.

57-year-old John Morton was last seen in the 3800 block of Fulton Ave in Kettering around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red ball cap, and black cargo pants.

Morton suffers from memory loss due to a brain injury, according to the police department.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Kettering Police Dispatch at 937-296-2555 and reference report #25-041032.

