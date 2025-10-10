Have you seen this person or vehicle? Person wanted in connection with pedestrian strike

HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to locate a suspect involved in a felonious assault that left one person critically injured in Harrison Township on October 5, 2025.

Deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian strike at 4115 N. Main Street around 12:54 a.m. The incident involved a black or dark-colored sedan that struck a victim, who is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

The investigation revealed that a male suspect parked a dark-colored sedan on the south side of the building before engaging in a confrontation near the intersection of N. Main Street and W. Melford Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the altercation, the suspect ran back to his vehicle and accelerated towards the individuals involved, partially striking a female and severely injuring another person.

Harrison Twp. Assault

The female fled the scene before deputies arrived, and the suspect drove southbound on N. Main Street without slowing down.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect and vehicle involved in the assault, urging anyone with information to come forward.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group