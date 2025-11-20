Hazmat cleans up fuel spill after dump truck rolls over in Miami County

TIPP CITY — Hazmat crews responded to a rollover crash in Miami County on Wednesday afternoon.

Tipp City police and medics were called around 1:30 p.m. to Peters and Kessler Cowlesville Roads on a reported crash involving an SUV and a dump truck, according to a Tipp City Fire Department spokesperson.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that an SUV sustained heavy damage, and a dump truck overturned with a significant oil and hydraulic fluid leak.

“Crews applied absorbent material, constructed dikes to contain the fluid runoff, and secured vehicle power,” the spokesperson said. “Due to the volume of leaking materials, the incident commander requested the Miami County Hazmat Team to assist with spill mitigation.”

The Miami County Hazmat & Special Operations Response Team posted a couple of photos on social media. It showed a dump truck rolled over on its side.

Medics transported one person to the hospital while two others declined transport, the spokesperson stated.

There are no environmental safety concerns related to the spill.

Tipp City firefighters were on scene for two hours.

Hazmat cleans up fuel spill after rollover crash

