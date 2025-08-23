Hazmat crews called to area water treatment plant

SIDNEY — Hazmat crews were called to an area water treatment plant late Friday.

Around 11:15 p.m., Shelby County Hazmat crews were dispatched to the Sidney Water Treatment Plant on East Court Street, according to Shelby County dispatchers.

We are working to learn what prompted the response and if anyone in the area has been asked to shelter in place.

We will continue to follow this story.

