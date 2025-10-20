Hazmat crews responding after semi truck drives off I-75 bridge, into creek

MORAINE — Hazmat crews responded after a semi truck drove off a bridge on I-75 Northbound and into a creek in Moraine early Monday morning.
Around 12:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 northbound near East Dixie Drive on reports of a Semi that had gone over the bridge and into a creek.
The semi drove off the bridge on I-75 Northbound and landed in a creek off of Dixie Drive, according to a Moraine Police Dispatcher.
Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.
Hazmat crews are responding due to a possible diesel leak, according to the dispatcher.
Both left lanes on I-75 southbound are blocked while crews try to get the semi out of the water.
This is a developing story; we will continue to update.
