Hazmat crews responding after semi truck drives off I-75 bridge, into creek

By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — Hazmat crews responded after a semi truck drove off a bridge on I-75 Northbound and into a creek in Moraine early Monday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 northbound near East Dixie Drive on reports of a Semi that had gone over the bridge and into a creek.

The semi drove off the bridge on I-75 Northbound and landed in a creek off of Dixie Drive, according to a Moraine Police Dispatcher.

Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

Hazmat crews are responding due to a possible diesel leak, according to the dispatcher.

Both left lanes on I-75 southbound are blocked while crews try to get the semi out of the water.

This is a developing story; we will continue to update.

