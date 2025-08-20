Hazmat team responds to reported leak near Troy manufacturer

(Katifcam/iStock )
By WHIO Staff

TROY — The hazmat team was called to a reported leak in Troy.

The leak was reported near F&P America on Corporate Drive around 10 a.m.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed the reported leak and that the hazmat team was called to the scene.

Additional details were not initially made available.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

