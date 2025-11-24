‘He had a great heart;’ Ohio Man pleads not guilty after allegedly shooting, killing security guard

CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty to murder for allegedly shooting and killing a security guard outside of a local business Saturday morning in Cleveland.

A Painesville Police officer said a local business owner was working security at Johnny Gringo Restaurant on Chester Street, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

Dylan Stalnecker allegedly shot the security guard around 3:30 am.

Bystanders held Stalnecker until the police arrived on the scene.

The security guard was identified as Bo Martin.

Martin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He also owned a landscaping business in Mentor.

“He had a great heart, he was a great guy, he would do anything for you,” said K.J., owner of Lux Auto Spa and Detail Shop.

A small memorial of candles, taquitos, balloons, and a sign that says “Rest in Peace, Bo” sits outside the restaurant.

Stalnecker was treated at a local hospital and then was taken to the Lake County Jail.

He was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Stalnecker is being held without bond and will appear in court on Dec. 1.

What led to the shooting is still unknown.

