‘He loved his family;’ Loved ones mourning man killed in Greene County crash

A family is grieving after a 60-year-old father and grandfather was killed in a crash in Greene County Saturday morning.

GREENE COUNTY — A family is grieving after a 60-year-old father and grandfather was killed in a crash in Greene County Saturday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the crash was reported at the intersection of Paintersville-New Jasper Road and Hussey Road before 8:30 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was driving a pickup truck southwest on Paintersville-New Jasper Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

The pickup was then struck by a box truck, driven by a 34-year-old man, that was heading southeast on Hussey Road.

The passenger of the pickup truck, 60-year-old Leroy Arrington of Wilmington, died on the scene.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 spoke with Arrington’s family, who described him as someone who made friends out of strangers.

“He was a great dad and a great grandfather to his granddaughter, and he loved his family,” Heather Arrington, Leroy Arrington’s wife, said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

