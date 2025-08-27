‘He outsmarted you even in death;’ Grandmother of man found shot dead in house speaks at sentencing

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A grandmother had some things to say to the four people who killed her grandson.

In 2023, Jaykwon Hardy was found shot dead inside a burning home on Gardendale Drive in Trotwood.

Wednesday, two of the people convicted of killing Hardy, James Norman, and Bryhana Murphy were sentenced.

“He outsmarted you even through death,” Catherine Coats said to Norman as he stood in jail.

Police said four people, including Norman, planned to rob Hardy and took part in the crime.

“You’re going to be in a hole that you can’t get out of, Kwan is up there in heaven,” Coats said.

A judge sentenced Norman to 25-30.6 years in prison.

When it was her turn, Murphy apologized for her actions.

“You went and betrayed him, even when he got shot,” Coats said.

A judge sentenced Murphy to 18-23.5 years in prison.

A third defendant, Savon Davis, was previously sentenced to 18-22.5 years .

The last person facing charges in connection with Hardy’s death, Icesse Messiah, will be sentenced on Sept. 24.

