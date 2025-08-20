‘He shot the gun;’ Lengthy 911 call captures moment naked man enters neighbor’s home, fires shot

Armed, naked man taken into custody after firing shots inside neighbors’ homes, charging at deputies A man is in jail after reportedly forcing his way into two homes and firing shots, leading to a brief standoff on Tuesday morning.
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — The armed naked man accused of breaking into two Clark County homes made his first court appearance.

It all started when deputies said Jason Vaughn knocked on three doors in the area of N. Houston Pike and U.S. 40 on Tuesday morning.

A 911 call that is over 20 minutes long captures the moments Vaughn entered his neighbor’s home, not allowing her to leave, and fired a shot.

