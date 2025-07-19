‘He will die in prison;’ Former deputy learns punishment for sex crimes

CLERMONT COUNTY — A former area deputy has been sentenced to 90 years to life in prison after being found guilty of over 30 sex crimes, including the rape of a child under 13 years old.

Former Clermont County deputy Brigham Jones, 50, was convicted in June on charges related to rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual battery.

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence, and Judge Kevin Miles delivered the verdict on Thursday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

“These facts, just for the Court of Appeals purposes, are horrendous sexual acts ... that was clear during the trial, and hopefully it’s clear for the Court of Appeals when they read this decision,” Judge Miles said during the sentencing.

County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve expressed satisfaction with the sentence.

“Effectively, he will die in prison. We think that is justice for the horrendous crimes he committed against (the first victim), and against strangers while on duty as a deputy sheriff,” Tekulve said.

The case against Jones was initially investigated and reviewed in 2013, but the prosecutor’s office at that time declined to pursue charges.

The case was reopened in 2024 after a victim, now an adult, came forward.

During the sentencing, the victim read an impact statement detailing the profound effect Jones’ crimes have had on their life.

The prosecutor’s office noted that Jones “still refuses to take responsibility for what he did.”

Jones worked as a deputy from 2013 to 2020, when his position was terminated following an internal investigation involving a second victim.

The prosecutor’s office stated that Jones, while on duty as a deputy, inappropriately groped a girl who was babysitting a witness he wanted to interview.

