‘Heartbreaking;’ 17 golden retrievers found dumped in Mercer County field

MERCER COUNTY — Somebody abandoned over a dozen golden retriever puppies and their moms, and now a volunteer group is trying to find them a home.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talked to the people working to get the dogs the care they need so they can find new homes.

At the Celina Pet Center, they’re used to welcoming in dogs who need help. What’s unusual is the number of new guests that just checked in because of what the dog warden found Monday night.

In all, 17 golden retrievers were found.

“They were dumped out in the country,” said Katie Moore with the Animal Protection League of Mercer County (APLMC).

There are two moms and 15 puppies they think are from three litters based on their coloring and ages, with the pups anywhere from three to six months old.

“It’s a little heartbreaking, mainly because most of these dogs have not been touched, held, handled. They’re scared,” Moore said.

The APLMC is an all-volunteer group that relies entirely on donations.

They partner with the Celina Animal Shelter and the Celina Animal Hospital.

Right now, the dogs are getting care at the buildings that share a parking lot.

“They help us get them bathed and they get their vet work done while here. And then we transition them into foster care.” Moore said.

The Mercer County dog warden told News Center 7 he has an open investigation into who dumped the dogs Monday night but so far there are no leads.

The dogs are now in the care of Moore’s agency because somebody decided the group had to be abandoned. Now they’re working to find them new people who will decide to stick by.

Moore said the next step is for the dogs to get fostered and eventually adopted.

For more information the APL of Mercer County’s website here.

