Heat Advisory for entire region; strong storms possible with heavy rain, strong winds

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be warm and muggy across the region on Friday.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire region until 8 p.m. tonight.

Heat Alerts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this dangerous heat. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING of when temperatures return to normal and IMPACT of any storms today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

It will be dry with patchy fog possible this morning, with temperatures in the 70s.

Morning and afternoon forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says we will see partly cloudy skies with a lower chance of showers and storms today. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index near 100.

Rain coverage will not be as widespread as the last two days, according to Ritz.

Heavy downpours are the main threat, but an isolated strong storm capable of strong winds and small hail can’t be ruled out.

Storm Center 7 is tracking rain and storm chances through early next week.

