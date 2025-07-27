Heat Advisory issued for some; Another chance of thunderstorms this afternoon

MIAMI VALLEY — A Heat Advisory is in effect for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Randolph County, Indiana, is also included in this advisory.

Storm Center 7’s Ryan Marando said there is another chance for thunderstorms in the Miami Valley Sunday afternoon.

Isolated strong storms are also possible. The main threat here will be heavy downpours and gusty winds.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to 90, with a heat index close to 100.

