Heat Advisory in effect for some; Thunderstorms possible

MIAMI VALLEY — A Heat Advisory is in effect in Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Union County, Indiana, is also included on this advisory.

There is a chance for thunderstorms north of Interstate 70 on Saturday.

Storm Center 7’s Ryan Marando said the chances are isolated, but they could bring damaging winds and heavy rain.

With less coverage of storms, temperatures may come in slightly hotter with highs near 90 again.

There is another chance for thunderstorms on Sunday, otherwise it’ll be partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

However, high temperatures remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

