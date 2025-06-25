Heat Advisory for whole region; strong storms, damaging winds possible

Heat Alerts for region Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The heat wave continues across the region today.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat Alerts for region Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

It is in effect for Randolph County (IN) until 8 p.m. on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these hot and humid conditions. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING on when we could see relief this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Most of the region is waking up to temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, with some areas even reaching the lower 80s.

Ritz says it will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index near 100.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

She said thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon. However, not everyone will see rain.

“There is a small chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern would be damaging winds,” she said.”

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!