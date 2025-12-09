Heating assistance program available for Miami Valley residents struggling this winter

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley residents facing heating disconnection or without heat can now access assistance through Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s (MVCAP) Winter Crisis program.

This program provides heating assistance to people living at or below 175% of the federal poverty line, which equates to more than $56,000 for a family of four in 2025.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled in person or by phone.

The MVCAP said crisis appointments can be scheduled for the following reasons:

Heat has been disconnected

A disconnection notice has been received

You need to establish a new service

You need to pay for the transfer service

Bulk fuel users have less than a 10-day supply of wood, coal, pellets, propane, or oil

People living in Darke, Greene, Montgomery, and Preble counties can apply at any of MVCAP’s four offices.

Appointments are opened in blocks approximately once a week during the crisis period.

Before attending the appointment, people can start their application online at energyhelp.ohio.gov or by printing a paper copy at miamivalleycap.org to speed up the process.

The partnership said a limited number of walk-ins are seen at all offices.

Walk-in hours and locations for the four offices:

Montgomery County, at 719 S. Main Street, is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Their phone number is: 937-514-4777

Darke County, at 1469 Sweitzer Street, is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Their phone number is: 937-548-8143

Greene County, at 469 Dayton Avenue, is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Their phone number is: 937-376-7747

Preble County, at 308 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Their phone number is: 937-456-2800.

Those who attend in-person appointments need to bring the following required documentation:

Income information for all household members 18 years of age or older for the last 30 days

Any member reporting “no income” must complete a no-income form, and additional documentation may be requested

Proof of citizenship for all household members

Most recent electric and gas bills

Proof of medical condition, if applicable

The Winter Crisis Program runs through March 31, 2026.

For more information, click here.

