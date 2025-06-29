Heavy rain brings high water across region

High water from heavy rain across area Photo from: iWitness7 Viewer
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region saw high water from heavy rain late Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several iWitness7 reporters sent in pictures and videos of high water.

TRENDING STORIES:

One video showed high water on U.S. 40 and Wildcat Road near State Route 202.

A red SUV drove through the area.

Some photos also showed high water in the Walmart parking lot in Huber Heights.

There was also some high water on Summerdale Drive in Huber Heights.

One viewer sent Ring camera video of his patio furniture moving due to strong winds and heavy rain.

Hamilton Township Police posted a photo of high water on social media.

It said Stubbs Mills, north of E U.S. 22, is closed due to water. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Send in your photos by visiting this website.

0 of 15

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!