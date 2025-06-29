Heavy rain brings high water across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region saw high water from heavy rain late Saturday afternoon.
Several iWitness7 reporters sent in pictures and videos of high water.
One video showed high water on U.S. 40 and Wildcat Road near State Route 202.
A red SUV drove through the area.
Some photos also showed high water in the Walmart parking lot in Huber Heights.
There was also some high water on Summerdale Drive in Huber Heights.
One viewer sent Ring camera video of his patio furniture moving due to strong winds and heavy rain.
Hamilton Township Police posted a photo of high water on social media.
It said Stubbs Mills, north of E U.S. 22, is closed due to water. Drivers should use an alternate route.
