Heavy rain, hydrant flushing turn Dayton streets into lakes

DAYTON — Heavy rain on Thursday brought a lot of flooding to different areas of the Miami Valley.

The flooding was so bad in several Dayton neighborhoods that cars were stuck standing in water.

While it was raining on Thursday, residents reached out to News Center 7 with questions about hydrants in the city of Dayton flushing water out. One hydrant in particular was on Patterson Road.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher talks to residents who witnessed several cars get stuck in the flooded streets on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Wright has lived on Patterson Road for nearly 20 years. He said he’s used to seeing flooding, but not like it was on Thursday.

