Heavy showers possible this morning; cold Thanksgiving expected

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see an active weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving.
This includes the chance for showers today and a cold blast for Thanksgiving.
Rain will move into the region this morning.
This includes the chance for heavy and steady showers during the morning hours, according to Ritz.
Highs will reach the mid-50s as rain chances will continue through the evening.
A strong cold front will arrive on Wednesday morning.
Ritz says temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s to start, but will fall through the 30s during the afternoon.
Some parts of the region could see a few snow flurries, including a dusting in the northern parts of the Valley.
Highs will reach the low 30s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
