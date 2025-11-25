Heavy showers possible this morning; cold Thanksgiving expected

FILE PHOTO Rain and November leaves
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see an active weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving.

This includes the chance for showers today and a cold blast for Thanksgiving.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING this active weather. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Rain will move into the region this morning.

This includes the chance for heavy and steady showers during the morning hours, according to Ritz.

Thanksgiving Week forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs will reach the mid-50s as rain chances will continue through the evening.

A strong cold front will arrive on Wednesday morning.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s to start, but will fall through the 30s during the afternoon.

Some parts of the region could see a few snow flurries, including a dusting in the northern parts of the Valley.

Futurecast wind gusts for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs will reach the low 30s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

