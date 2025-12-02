Heavy snow across Miami Valley to impact morning commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy snow is hitting the entire Miami Valley this morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire region until 10 a.m. Tuesday, due to accumulating snow.
The accumulating snow will make all roadways dangerous.
Bridges, overpasses, and interstates are expected to be very slick.
Untreated roads will likely be snow-covered and will lead to a difficult morning commute.
Low visibility due to heavy snow is also a factor.
Drivers should be careful when driving and watch out for road crews working to treat roads.
