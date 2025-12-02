Heavy snow across Miami Valley to impact morning commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy snow is hitting the entire Miami Valley this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire region until 10 a.m. Tuesday, due to accumulating snow.

We will have Storm Center 7 Team coverage throughout the morning, TRACKING the road conditions throughout the morning commute. We will have the latest on News Center 7 at Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The accumulating snow will make all roadways dangerous.

Bridges, overpasses, and interstates are expected to be very slick.

Untreated roads will likely be snow-covered and will lead to a difficult morning commute.

Low visibility due to heavy snow is also a factor.

Drivers should be careful when driving and watch out for road crews working to treat roads.

