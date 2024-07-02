Here’s how much money you need to make in Ohio to live comfortably in 2024

Kansas City police pay it forward to single mom who donated lottery win to injured officer Stock photo of money. (Pixabay.com)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON, Ohio — Living comfortably in Ohio in 2024 requires a salary of over $80,000 according to a new study.

Smart Asset ranked all 50 states by the highest annual salary needed to live comfortably as a single adult.

The company applied the 50/30/20 budget rule, which recommends spending 50% of your budget on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants, and 20% toward savings or paying off debt. They then compared that to the cost of living in each state based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

>> High school damaged by ‘incendiary device’ detonation; 20-year-old man arrested after standoff

The study determined that a single working adult needs to make $80,704 in Ohio to live comfortably. Two working adults raising two children will have to make $209,331 to live comfortably.

Overall, Ohio came in 45th on the list for the highest salary needed to live comfortably. Massachusetts, Hawaii and California made up the top three.

To see where other states ranked, you can see the full study here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!