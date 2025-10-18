Here’s where No Kings protests are planned in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Hundreds of protests against President Donald Trump’s administration are scheduled to take place across the country on Saturday, with some happening in the Miami Valley.

Over 70 No Kings protests will take place around Ohio, with under a dozen in the region, according to the organization.

Here are the protests planned for Saturday.

Dayton/Montgomery County:

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Courthouse Square

Springfield/Clark County:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Springfield City Hall

Troy/Miami County:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Miami County Courthouse

Greenville/Darke County:

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

100 Public Square

Sidney/Shelby County:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Shelby County Courthouse

Bellefontine/Logan County:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Logan County Courthouse

Middletown/Butler County:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ohio 122 and Towne Boulevard

Wilmington/Clinton County:

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Clinton County Courthouse

Mason/Warren County:

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Corner of Tylersville Road and Mason Montgomery Road

