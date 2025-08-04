Hershall Creachbaum Death: 7-year-old to be remembered with memorial at local school

Vigil for Hershall Creachbaum Jr (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A memorial is being planned at Ruskin Elementary School for 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

Police said they found his body under the McClure Street Bridge in Dayton. His mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, face charges related to his death.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with a parent volunteer at Ruskin Elementary about the ways they are making sure Hershall will never be forgotten today on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Classes begin next week for students at Ruskin Elementary. Bridget Lowe said many students will pass by Hershall’s memorial on the way to school. She believes seeing all of the balloons and pictures will be hard for them.

“This year, school won’t be the same without Hershall, but we will make sure justice is served and we will have a memorial at Ruskin Elementary, permanently there for Hershall forever,” Lowe said.

