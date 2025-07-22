Hershall Creachbaum Death: How he died will be a challenging investigation

DAYTON — News Center 7 learned new information Tuesday morning regarding the death of Hershall Creachbaum, the 7-year-old autistic boy whose remains were discovered 10 days ago.

Reporter Mike Campbell learned that it will be very challenging for investigators to identify how Hershall died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is scheduled to talk with the Montgomery County Coroner this afternoon and will provide insight into determining Hershall’s cause of death today on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police discovered the boy’s remains on July 12. News Center 7 learned that the remains were basically skeletal remains and will make the investigation very difficult.

Within 48 hours, officers arrested the boy’s mother and her boyfriend. The face charges related to his car, disappearance, and discovery of his remains.

Right now, they are not charged directly with his death even though a preliminary autopsy lists his manner of death as homicide.

The key to the ongoing investigation will be whether police, the coroner, and others can pin down the boy’s cause of death. That will determine if more charges will be filed against Michael Kendrick or Ashley Johnson, or anyone else.

Hershall’s family, friends, and the entire community gathered last Friday to remember him, including a balloon launch.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group