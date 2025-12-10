‘He’s just a hero;’ Man honored for pulling neighbor from Piqua home after explosion

PIQUA — People filled the Piqua City Hall wanting to see the man they call a hero.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson was at the meeting where they honored Julio DeLeon

DeLeon pulled a man out of a burning house after an explosion in Piqua last month.

The explosion happened about three weeks ago along Covington Avenue.

DeLeon was just down the street at a meat market when he heard it happen and ran to help.

He previously told News Center 7 that he didn’t think he was a hero for pulling Brian Markin out of the house.

But it was those actions that Piqua’s city council couldn’t ignore Tuesday night.

The city presented DeLeon with the Jan Mulder Citizenship Award, which recognizes people who go above and beyond to save another person’s life.

DeLeon’s little brother said he deserved this award.

“He saved me many times during my childhood,” Austin Cooper said. “He’s just a genuine guy, does well by others, sometimes we go through stuff we don’t deserve, but you know, he’s just a hero.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

