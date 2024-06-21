High E. coli levels detected at lake at area state park

An advisory has been issued for an area lake after high levels of E. coli were detected.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott went to Hueston Woods and Acton Lake to ask beachgoers if they knew about the warning posted this week. She’ll have a live report on News Center 7 at 5:00.

A Bacteria Contamination Advisory has been issued for Action Lake at Hueston Woods State Park, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The advisory was issued on June 18 and remains active.

>> Ohio rated as one of the worst states in the US, study says

The Ohio EPA defines water that is suitable for recreation as unsafe for human contact when E. coli is greater than 298 colony counts per 100 mL of water.

The latest sampling results from Lake Action state E. coli levels are over 866 colony counts per 100 mL

Current water quality advisories can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group