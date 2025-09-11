High pollen counts to continue across region

DAYTON — A ridge of high pressure has dominated the Miami Valley, causing abnormally dry conditions and likely a moderate drought with the latest drought monitor update.

With limited rain chances over the next seven days, Sunday is truly our only chance, with expected rainfall totals reaching 0.1 to 0.25 inches at most.

Showers burst pollen grains, releasing even more pollen and dramatically increasing counts.

However, dry and windy conditions can carry pollen through the air. Seems like we can’t win this time of year.

Heading into the fall season, weed pollen is heightened, like ragweed.

Common places to find ragweed plants are along the margins of agricultural fields, urban landscapes, along roadways, and near riverbanks.

Pollen development occurs when temperatures become lower than 60 degrees and the night length increases.

So, grab a few Kleenex and the allergy medicine and prepare yourselves over the upcoming weekend.

Pollen levels will remain medium to high.

