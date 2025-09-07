High Pressure In Control: What It Means This Week

DAYTON — Happy Sunday, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to chat about what to expect this upcoming week! We ended the weekend on a comfortable note and lots of sunshine. High pressure is in control of our weather all week long, which will lead to cool nights and mild afternoons.

Radiational Cooling

You will notice how quickly we cool off at night this week. When high pressure is in control of the weather pattern, we often have cool nighttime lows. We will fall back into the 40s for a couple mornings this week. When we are under high pressure we see strong radiational cooling. This happens at night when daytime heat can escape into the atmosphere with no clouds (or blanket) to limit the escape of the heat. This allows us to see lows 20 or more degrees cooler than the daytime highs. Pretty neat to see that process if you ask me!

High pressure

We currently are in front of the high pressure system. This means we get more northerly breezes, which helps to keep that cooler, dry air mass in place. Highs this week will start more than 10 degrees below normal. However, we eventually see the high move east of us, giving us the return flow from the south. That spells warmer temperatures returning.

trends

You will notice each day with a warmer afternoon than the previous day through the end of the week. This means a return of warmer temperatures with highs going above normal by the end of the week as highs climb into the lower and middle 80s! Summer-like warmth can still occur in September, so I would not say Summer is over yet!

In terms of rain chances...I know we need some! However, we do not have any big rain ahead. Models diverge and disagree on rain chances by next Sunday, but being 7 days out this is subject to change and we will fine tune that as needed. I would not be shocked to see that rain chance disappear, but let’s see if we can somehow squeeze out some rain eventually!