High school band director accused of inappropriate relationship with student asks for lower bond

A local high school band director is facing charges after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

EATON — A high school band director made his first in-person court appearance today.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Paul Bingle, 49, was arrested on Friday after an investigation into inappropriate contact between him and a student.

He’s facing charges of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and grooming, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

