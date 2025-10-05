High school football ends early after fight outside field in Ohio

Football on Yardage Marker. Low Angle. Horizontial View
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A high school football game ended early on Friday night after a fight in Northern Ohio.

Benedictine High School in Cleveland wrote in a social media post that their football game against Lutheran East was suspended at halftime.

“There was an altercation between individuals outside of the fenced area surrounding the field of play that required security and police response,” the school said.

Benedictine High School said the fight did not involve any Benedictine students or fans.

The school added that some fans were in the area because it was halftime.

All fans were asked to leave the stadium after the fight.

The game ended with Benedictine winning, 28-7.

No injuries were reported.

