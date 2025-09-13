High school football game evacuated due to possible threats; Game to resume Saturday morning

By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local high school football game was evacuated due to possible threats on Friday night, a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Graham and Urbana game was affected.

The game took place at Graham High School in Saint Paris, Champaign County.

Graham Local Schools Superintendent Chad Lensman said the game was “suspended” in partnership with the sheriff’s office due to a potential threat in the county.

“This was done out of precaution and the game is planned to resume tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. We appreciated the community’s cooperation and the orderly evacuation of the stadium,” Lensman said.

Additional information on the nature of the threats wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information, and we will continue to follow this story.

